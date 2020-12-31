WINDSOR – Larry B. Choate, 76, a lifelong resident of Windsor passed peacefully at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn after battling a long-term illness for several years.

Larry was born in Gardiner on Nov. 5, 1944, the son of the late Mavis T. and Donald T. Choate. Larry graduated from Erskine Academy in 1962 and then went to Gates Business College in Augusta. He continued his educational pursuit at the West Palm Beach School of Business in Florida where he lived for a bit after college, but his heart was always in Maine.

He returned to Maine and for many years proudly served as legislative assistant for the Maine State Legislature.

Larry had several passions in life: family history, painting, refinishing antique furniture and his greatest love, Moody Pond.

In 1997, Larry built his forever home on the shores of Moody Pond in Windsor. He worked tirelessly on keeping the grounds of his property and the general area in park like condition. Visitors would marvel at his hand made stonewalls, gardens and sculptures.

Larry will be deeply missed for his creativity, unique sense of humor and ability to entertain a group of friends and family at special events.

Larry leaves behind his beloved sister, Carol A. Chapman and her husband Steve Chapman of Sidney, his brother David Choate of Windsor, his dearest friend and cousin Kathy Paradis of Yarmouth; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family would like to thank MaineGeneral hospice services, Julianne and Beryl and team for their amazing support during Larry’s last months.

A graveside service and banquet in honor of Larry will be held in the spring of 2021.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, ME. Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com.

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made in Larry’s name to the:

Windsor Historical Society

c/o Windsor Fair

82 Ridge Rd.

Windsor, ME 04363

