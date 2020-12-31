SIDNEY – Phillip J. Hamlin, 67, died on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. He was the loving husband to Katherine L. (McLellan) with whom he shared 48 and a half years of marriage.

Phil was born in Thorndike on Aug. 14, 1953, the son of the late Edmund and Barbara (Chapin) Hamlin.

Phil was a cabinet-maker, sawyer and self taught man of all trades.

Phil’s dreams and goals included trying to make a better life for his boys and grand babies, assisting anyone who needed a hand and to see the magnificent Redwood Trees. The latter was accomplished in 2017 on a 71 day trip across country. His joy and excitement was evident in the pictures taken.

In addition to his loving wife, Katherine, Phil is survived by his sons, Daniel and Domanick of Sidney, his siblings, Robert and his wife Tina of Bangor, Virginia of New York, Judie of Windham, Joan of Sanford, David of New York, Richard and his wife Jeanette of Gray, Edmund of Connecticut, Priscilla of Glenburn and Harry and his wife Monique of Windham; his cherished grandchildren Jordan, Emily and Lucas, his in laws whom he considered his siblings, Cookie and Floyd, Clifton and Constance, Frank and Tina of Sidney, Germaine of Florida, Chandra of Augusta as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and numerous friends.

At this time no gathering will be held, but hopefully an outdoor celebration of life can be held later in the summer of 2021.

Arrangements are in the care of the Wheeler Funeral Home, 26 Church St., Oakland, where memories, condolences and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

﻿

In lieu of flowers donations in Phil’s memory may be made to the American Diabetes Assoc.

80 Elm St.

Portland, Maine 04101.

﻿

Guest Book