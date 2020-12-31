RICHMOND – Willard L. Pelletier, 42, of Richmond, Maine, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 23, 2020.Willard was born Aug. 10, 1978, in Brunswick Maine, to Raylene Brockman and Lloyd Pelletier Sr.Will grew up and spent most of his life making memories in the Mid Coast Maine area with some time spent in Florida. He attended schools in his home town of Richmond Maine and was still friends with several classmates.Will attended Job Corp where he gained skills in landscaping and worked in that field for a short time. He held several jobs over the years in which he flourished and delighted in learning new things through the art of creating. It was later in life when Will chose the field of carpentry. He felt a sense of pride working with and for his brother. He always said it was one of his greatest accomplishments.Will grew to be an amazing, kind and generous man with a gentle smile and a compassionate heart. He was always lending a helping hand whether it be to a stranger, family or friend.He had a love for the outdoors and spent a great deal of time fishing, canoeing and kayaking. He enjoyed quiet nights curled up with his wife watching movies and television. Will was a lover of music and comedy, combining the two was one of his favorite things. He loved to create things, build things and invent little gadgets. He had an expansive imagination and an off beat sense of humor. Will danced to his own tune and it was beautiful.His courage, his strength, his joy and his grace will be carried in the hearts of many until the end of days.Always live humble and kind.Will was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Henry (Red) Pelletier and Theresa (Blanchette) Pelletier, his maternal grandparents, Willard Raymond Holman and Elizabeth (Mitchell) Holman as well as aunts, Marion Holman, Doris (Holman) Lambert, Maryland Holman and uncles, Willard Holman and Raymond Holman.Will is survived by the love of his life, wife Melissa Pelletier, four children he called his own, Hanna, Micheal, Danica, Elizabeth and their families, his mother, Raylene (Holman) Brockman, father, Lloyd H. Pelletier Sr., siblings, Lloyd H. Pelletier Jr. and family, Teresa Pelletier and family, Michael Corson and family, as well as a very large family and many friends who love him dearly.There will be a memorial service for Will on Jan. 9, 2020, at 2 p.m., Richmond Church of the Nazarene, 91 Alexander Reed Road, Richmond, Maine 04357.We ask if you attend to please follow Covid-19 precautions and mandates.Online condolences may be sent to http://www.funeralalternatives.net.In Lieu of flowers- Pay it forward. To honor the memory of Will please be kind always and help a friend or a stranger or your family in need. Hold the door open for someone, cook or buy somebody dinner just because, if you have the ability and someone does not then share it with them. Generosity and kindness are not often forgotten and Will always wanted the world to be a better place.﻿

