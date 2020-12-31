BURLINGTON, Vt. — The following local students were named to the 2020 fall semester dean’s list at the University of Vermont.

Dean’s list students include Aren Herrick of Harmony, Molly Searway of Readfield, Brendan Curran of Skowhegan, John Evans of Waterville, Chelsea Seabold of Wilton and Isabella Johnson of Windsor.

To be named to the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20% of their class in their respective college or school.

