Waterville Public Works/Parks and Recreation asks that the Concourse and downtown be kept clear of parking from midnight to 6 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 2, and Sunday, Jan. 3, to allow for snow clean up by the public works crew.

Overnight parking is permitted at all municipal parking lots at Head of Falls.

For more information, call public works at 207-680-4744.

