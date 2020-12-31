Waterville Public Works/Parks and Recreation asks that the Concourse and downtown be kept clear of parking from midnight to 6 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 2, and Sunday, Jan. 3, to allow for snow clean up by the public works crew.

Overnight parking is permitted at all municipal parking lots at Head of Falls.

For more information, call public works at 207-680-4744.

filed under:
January, waterville maine

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles