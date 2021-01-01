AUGUSTA — Showcase Maine, FAME’s annual celebration of its successful partnerships with Maine’s business, lending, governmental and higher education communities, continues virtually for 2020.

This year’s award recipients include:

Business at Work for Maine Award: Origin. Origin is being honored for helping to return manufacturing to Maine by revitalizing old textile mill equipment and manufacturing processes. The company manufactures products for Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, MMA, BJJ, Grappling and Lifestyle athletes. To accommodate the company’s growth, Origin acquired a new manufacturing space in the heart of Farmington in 2017 with the help of FAME loan insurance and financing through Franklin Savings Bank. The company has continued to expand its product lines into more mainstream apparel, including denim jeans and leather boot manufacturing.

Origin also has expanded into the nutritional supplements business with its sister company, Origin Labs. Origin is planning to make real estate improvements at an additional location in North Jay, where the company will add manufacturing and warehouse space for its operations. The Origin companies now employ more than 80 people in the Farmington area.

Lender at Work for Maine Award (less than $1.5 billion in assets): Norway Savings Bank. Founded in 1866, Norway Savings Bank has been supporting generations of Maine families and business owners live unique lives. This past year, FAME partnered with Norway Savings on 26 loans to Maine companies totaling approximately $2.8 million. This helped to create and retain 279 Maine jobs.

Lender at Work for Maine Award (most increased partnership): Franklin Savings Bank. A community bank based in Farmington, Franklin Savings conducts business primarily in Western and Central Maine with commercial services offered in Ellsworth. In addition to its main office in Farmington, the bank has branches in Rumford, Rangeley, Skowhegan, Jay, Wilton and Mt. Blue Campus. FAME partnered this year with Franklin Savings on 13 loans totaling about $2.1 million. This helped to create and retain 152 Maine jobs.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: