The first babies of 2021 were born in Maine hospitals on New Year’s Day.

At Maine Medical Center in Portland, the Reiche family welcomed Winnie, a girl, who was born at 1:58 a.m. Friday, weighing 6 pounds, 1 ounce and measuring 19 1/4 inches long. Winnie is the first child of Sarah and George Reiche of Portland.

Sarah Reiche, a nurse in Maine Med’s neonatal intensive care unit, said the family is “so happy to welcome our new baby girl into 2021.”

At Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, Anne and Robert Daniels of Kenduskeag welcomed a boy, Thomas Lee, born 10:30 a.m., weighing 7 pounds, 15 ounces and measuring 20 inches in length.

“He is a blessing because it’s been a crazy 2020. We’re so happy to have the first baby born in 2021,” said Anne Daniels.

