FARIFIELD – Florence Mary Cole Hunt, 86, of Fairfield, passed away peacefully on Dec. 29, 2020 at Maine General Long-Term Care Glenridge Augusta after a long courageous battle with cancer and dementia. Flo had an open heart, a feisty personality and even bigger colorful language that always kept her caregivers on their toes.

Florence was born in Waterville on Jan. 26, 1934, the daughter of James Sr. and Aldena Lebrun of Waterville. Florence grew up in Waterville and she was one of 12 children.

After leaving school, she had many jobs most notably Hathaway Shirt Company in Waterville and Mt. Saint Josephs in Waterville where she retired in 1994 as a CNA.

She married Raymond Joseph Cole Sr. on Nov. 21, 1953, going on to have four children, Sharon, Sandra, Susan and Raymond Jr. After the passing of her first spouse she found love again with Stanley Hunt Jr. and they wed Sept. 19,1994.

After retiring in 1994, Florence spent her time taking her grandchildren shopping and to fairs, playing bingo, watching her soap operas, game shows, knitting and loved watching Whoopie Goldberg movies. Flo also liked music and her favorite was Shirley Temple! She was a night owl you could always find her awake until 3 a.m. still watching tv and eating her sweets!! She loved to dance and it’s how she met her second husband Stanley.

Florence was predeceased by her first husband Raymond Cole who passed away Jan. 10, 1980, her second husband Stanley Hunt who passed away May 11, 2015; parents James Sr. and Aldena Lebrun; sisters Lorraine Owens and Betty Szarek, brothers Charles Lebrun, John Lebrun Sr., David Lebrun and James Lebrun Jr. She is survived by her daughters Sharon Gervais of Gardiner, Sandra Bickford and son-in-law Peter O’Clair of Fairfield, Susan Irving of Oakland and son Raymond Cole Jr. of Fairfield. Florence is also survived by her grandchildren, Daniel Simard of Fairfield, Jamie Shuemaker of Gardiner, Melissa Noonan Richards of Benton, Benjamin Irving of Clinton, Mallory Irving of North Carolina, Jeremy Turner; 11 great-grandchildren; and close adopted friends Catherine Elliott and Jon Taylor.

There will be no funeral services per Flo’s request. Burial services will take place later in 2021.

