TURNER — The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people who may have been involved in the theft of about $15,000 in processed marijuana from an unidentified location in Turner.
The office released two photographs it thought might help pinpoint the possible culprits.
One shows a masked individual wearing a Maine hoodie. The other shows an extended cab Ford Ranger pickup truck that “was occupied by another person,” according to a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy Dylan Rider at 207-753-2599.
