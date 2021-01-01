The scene of a crash Friday on Waterville Road in Skowhegan. Photo submitted by Skowhegan Police Department

A man and woman were injured early Friday on Waterville Road in Skowhegan after the car they were traveling in went off the road and into a ditch.

Thomas Harris, 58, of Boothbay was driving  a 2020 Chevrolet Impala south on the road, also known as U.S. Route 201, when the crash occurred, according to Skowhegan police Chief David Bucknam.

“The operator lost control of the vehicle at the entrance to SAPPI Paper Company, traveling off the road and coming to a stop in a ditch after striking some trees,” Bucknam said later Friday morning in a news release. “The passenger, identified as 63-year-old Norma Weeks, also from Boothbay, received injuries to her head and abdomen and was LifeFlighted to Maine Medical Center in Portland.”

Bucknam said Harris was taken to Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan with injuries that were not considered life threatening.

“It appears fatigue played a part in the accident,” he said. “Alcohol and drugs have not been ruled out as a contributing factor.”

The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office conducted an accident reconstruction, according to Bucknam, who said the crash remains under investigation.

Skowhegan police Officer Joshua York is investigating the crash, he said.

 

