The statewide number of homicides in Maine decreased slightly in 2020 compared to recent years, with 20 reported cases of murder or manslaughter by year’s end, the Maine State Police said.

Six of those deaths involved domestic violence, including an alleged double murder in Waldo in October, according to an annual report released Friday.

Fewer homicides took place in 2020 than in any year since 2012 – with the exception of 2018, which saw only 18.

Overall, crime has steadily been falling across Maine for eight years, though some kinds of violent crime – such as rape – have increased. Reported rapes rose by 15 percent in 2019, the last year for which complete crime statistics are available. Some of that increase may be attributable to victims reporting crimes at a higher rate, law enforcement officials say.

Homicide victims in 2020 included:

• Anielka Allen, 37, of Newport, who was found strangled in her home on Jan. 9. Police have charged her husband, 40-year-old Frederick Allen, with murder.

• Jordan Johnson, 22, of Gardiner, who was shot to death in a Jan. 25 altercation during which another man was stabbed, but not fatally. Dylan Ketcham, 21, faces a murder charge.

• Demetrius Snow, 25, of Bangor, who was stabbed in a nightclub parking lot on Harlow Street on Feb. 1. Rayshaun Moore, 34, is charged with murder.

• Shawn Currey, 57, Samuel Powers, 33, and Jennifer Bryant Flynn, 49, who were shot to death at three different homes in Machias and Jonesboro. A fourth person was wounded in the Feb. 3 shooting spree, and Thomas Bonfanti, 63, is charged with three counts of murder.

• Cameron Pelkey, 23, who was fatally shot inside a Millinocket home on March 15. Jason Mulligan, 45, is charged with murder.

• Lawrence Kilkenny, 48, who was stabbed to death outside an Auburn apartment house on June 3. Bryan Peabody, 25, is charged with murder.

• Joseph Tracy, 33, who was shot to death in a Waterville apartment on June 6. Police are still investigating the shooting and haven’t named a suspect.

• Roger Cornell, 21, who was fatally stabbed in a McDonald’s parking lot in Auburn on July 2. Trai LaRue, 22, of Lewiston is charged with his murder.

• Pauline Taylor, 63, who was shot in her Lincoln home on Aug. 19, along with another person who survived. Adam Groves, her 44-year-old son, was charged with murder.

• Natasha Morgan, 19, who was shot and killed outside of her mother’s home in Lewiston on Aug. 21. Her ex-boyfriend, Jaquille Coleman, 26, was charged with her murder.

• Linda Coffman, 73, who was found dead at home on Aug. 26 in Greenville with her 71-year-old husband, Stephen, in what police say was an apparent murder-suicide.

• Joshua Martin, 30, formerly of Rochester, N.Y., who was shot to death at a mobile home park in Winthrop on Oct. 3. Police haven’t named a suspect in his death.

• Richard Bowden and Tina Bowden, a 64-year-old couple shot to death in Waldo on Oct. 5. Tina Bowden’s brother, Glenn Brown, also 64, was charged with their murder.

• Wayne Morrill, 66, who died in an Oct. 7 fire in Robbinston. Charles “Chip” Townsend, 32, was charged with arson and depraved-indifference murder after police alleged that Townsend intentionally set the fire.

• Elliott Fama, 44, who died after an Oct. 28 altercation at the Howard Johnson by Wyndham hotel in South Portland. One person has been indicted for manslaughter, state police said.

• Hassan Hassan, 18, who died in an Oct. 31 shooting on River Street in Lewiston. Abdikadir Nur, 20, of Auburn was charged with Hassan’s murder.

• Syies Adams, 28, of Brooklyn N.Y., who was found dead of a gunshot wound at a Bangor residence on Dec. 10. The Bangor Police Department is still investigating the shooting.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: