Jets (2-13) at Patriots (6-9), 1 p.m. Sunday

Spread: Patriots by 3

Outlook: After losing 13 in a row, the Jets have won two straight to blow their future by giving up the No. 1 draft pick and a chance to land Trevor Lawrence. And after 11 straight years in the playoffs, New England’s Bill Belichick will be slumped on his couch in a gray hoodie, watching on TV. The Patriots have beaten the Jets nine times in a row. Old habits die hard.

Prediction: Patriots, 19-3

GAME OF THE WEEK

Washington (6-9) at Eagles (4-10-1), 8:20 p.m., NBC

Spread: Washington by 2

Outlook: This might be a first. In 30 years of NFL picks for the Miami Herald, this has to be the first Game of the Week pitting two teams with losing records. Oh the drama, though! It’s perfect. The Washington No-Names would claim the NFC East crown and make the playoffs by winning. Dastardly rival Philadelphia and rookie QB Jalen Hurts loom as spoilers. I see Washington in a good place entering this game after cleansing itself of Dwayne Haskins, a good (and popular) move by Ron Rivera. I might’ve leaned Eagles if Alex Smith weren’t starting.

Prediction: Washington, 23-20

GAME OF THE WEEK II

Dolphins (10-5) at Bills (12-3), 1 p.m.

Spread: Buffalo by 3

Buffalo. Early January. Temps in the 30s. Snow showers likely. That’s the Dolphins’ opponent Sunday. Oh, and the Bills, too. The point spread, given the weather, should be favoring Buffalo by maybe double the 3 points it is. Heck, the Bills were only favored by a mere 11/2 before Miami lost insurance-QB Ryan Fitzpatrick to a COVID positive test on Thursday. The league’s most improved D has gotten the Dolphins this far. Upset!

Prediction: Miami, 20-17

UPSET OF THE WEEK

Cardinals (8-7) at Rams (9-6), 4:25 p.m., CBS

Spread: Cardinals by 3

Outlook: Rams QB Jared Goff is out injured, so welcome, John Wolford! Huge game. L.A. makes the playoffs with a win or a Bears loss. Arizona also makes the playoffs with a win – period. Kyler Murray is expected to be a go for the must-win Cards, although his leg issues figure to limit the mobility and run-option that makes him such a threat. This pick counts on a very good Rams defense (for me the best in the league) asserting itself in a way that will ease the pressure on this greenest possible QB.

Prediction: Rams, 19-16

OTHER GAMES

• Ravens (10-5, -13) over @Bengals (4-10-1), 31-16: Baltimore clinches a playoff berth with a win or with a loss by the Browns or Colts. In other words, the Ravens will be locked in must-win mode. Though the Bengals have won two in a row, Baltimore is 13-2 in December under Lamar Jackson and really percolating on offense in its four-game winning streak.

• @Browns (10-5, -9) over Steelers (12-3), 23-20: Pittsburgh has clinched its division and is comfy enough to sit some starters, including Ben Roethlisberger. Hence the otherwise lunatic betting line. Cleveland can clinch its first playoff ticket since 2002 by winning. The Browns have been hit with COVID-19 issues this week, and an upset by the JV Steelers would only mildly surprise.

• Vikings (6-9, -7) over @Lions (5-10), 27-23: This is one of only three games (NYJ-NE, LV-DEN) with both teams out of any playoff hope. Both have lost three straight. Vikings RB Dalvin Cook is expected to miss the game after the recent death of his father, while an ankle injury may sideline Lions QB Mathew Stafford. I’ll lean with the better team, but take the points.

• @Buccaneers (10-5, -7) over Falcons (4-11), 31-26: Bruce Arians assures his Bucs will be playing to win. Which means Tom Brady starts. No wonder. A win secures the No. 5 NFC seed, which would mean Tampa would open its first playoffs since 2007 vs. a losing-record NFC East champ. Be wary, though: the Falcons are a nemesis foe for the Bucs and still fighting.

• Packers (12-3, -5 1/2) over @Bears (8-7), 30-23: High stakes. Green Bay gets a playoff bye with a win (or a Seahawks loss), so will be gunning to earn a week off. Chicago makes the playoffs by winning, or if the Cardinals lose. The Packers have won five straight and the Bears have won three in a row. Green Bay has owned this series lately, but Chicago has scored 30-plus in four straight games for first time since 1965. A home-underdog cover tempts, but trust MVP-frontrunner Aaron Rodgers.

• @Broncos (5-10, +2 1/2) over Raiders (7-8), 20-17: Two teams prat-falling to the finish line. Vegas joined Denver on the playoff sideline with last week’s loss to Miami. Pure hunch here, but the Broncos’ D will enjoy a stout outing and Drew Lock (for a change) will be turnover-free.

• @Colts (10-5, -14) over Jaguars (1-14), 31-20: Indy needs help and a kiss of luck to avoid becoming only the third 11-win team to not make the playoffs. The Colts must win and have a loss by either the Ravens, Browns or Dolphins. Fourteen is a lot of points to give a nemesis opponent that has beaten Indy two straight and seven of the past 10.

• @Chiefs (14-1, +3 1/2) over Chargers (6-9), 20-17: Kansas City has earned the bye and is resting some starters, including Patrick Mahomes. The rusty ghost of Chad Henne will make his first NFL start since 2014; hence the weirdo betting line. But here’s the thing. It isn’t like eliminated-LAC has anything to really play for, right? The Chiefs are on a 12-1 series roll. Betting the semi-Chiefs keep that going at home.

• Seahawks (11-4, -5) over @49ers (6-9), 27-16: Seattle has clinched the division but gets a coveted bye with a win if both the Packers and Saints lose. That’s unlikely; still, Pete Carroll says he’s in “go for it” mode and that Russell Wilson and other starters will play. That’s good enough for me (and this pick). Seattle is on a 12-2 run in this series, and its defense has been pretty great lately.

• Saints (11-4, -61/2) over @Panthers (5-10), 27-23: New Orleans has clinched the division but earns a bye with a win if the Packers lose and the Seahawks win. That’s enough of a maybe to expect a full effort from the Saints. But Carolina is still playing hard and tends to play the Saints tough, so I’ll take the points.

• Titans (10-5, -7 1/2) over @Texans (4-11), 37-31: Tennessee wins the division with a victory if the Colts lose, and gets in the playoffs with a win or with a Dolphins loss. Derrick Henry gashed the Texans’ D for 212 rushing yards in the last meeting, but watch Deshaun Watson go big, too, vs. a Titans D that’s last in sacks. See Houston respond to J.J. Watt’s rant against a lack of effort.

Last week: 12-4, .750 overall; 10-6, .625 vs. spread

Season: 154-85-1, .644 overall; 121-114-5, .515

Send questions/comments to the editors.