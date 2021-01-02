WATERVILLE — Marshall Communications Founder and CEO Nancy Marshall will offer tips to address how businesses and leaders can embrace adaptability, exercise empathy in the workplace, and take action to assure success during and after the pandemic. The Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce’s January breakfast will begin at 7:15 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, in the Colby/Coburn Room at the Best Western Plus, 375 Main St., Waterville.

Marshall is known as The PR Maven, she’s a go-getter and social media powerhouse. Thirty years ago, she started her own public relations agency, which has represented many major clients.

Her hallmark is her commitment to living clients’ businesses. Before starting work at Sugarloaf, she certified as a professional ski instructor. When she represented Northern Outdoors, she became a licensed whitewater rafting guide. For the Maine Windjammer Association, she lived the life of a crewmember on the Victory Chimes. For Orvis, she learned to fly fish and tie flies.

She hosts the PR Maven Podcast, shares her expertise in columns for Forbes.com and MaineBiz and does speaking engagements throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Before founding Marshall Communications, Marshall was a marketing associate for a Hinckley yacht-builder; corporate conference sales manager and director of communications for Sugarloaf ski resort, and Public Information Manager for a PBS TV Station, the Colby-Bates-Bowdoin Network.

In her spare time, she enjoys entertaining, food and wine, travel, reading for pleasure and learning, walking, cycling, swimming, fitness, skiing, boating, fishing, and spending time with her two sons.

The cost is $20 for members, $27 at the door and for non-members. Breakfast is included with the reservation. All CDC regulations and guidelines will be followed.

The major sponsors for the Business Breakfast are: AT&T; Cross Employee Benefits; New Dimensions Federal Credit Union; Nicholson, Michaud & Nadeau CPAs; O’Donnell, Lee, McCowan & Phillips, LLC; Sheridan Corporation. The print media sponsor is Morning Sentinel, a division of MaineToday Media, Inc.; radio sponsor is MIX107.9; video sponsor is Kennebec Savings Bank.

To register, email [email protected] or call 207-873-3315.

For more information, visit midmainechamber.com.

