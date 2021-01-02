WATERVILLE — Waterville police are at a Western Avenue home where an apparent shooting has occurred.
Three police cruisers, two with blue lights flashing, are at the scene at 92 Western Ave., and a detective arrived around 1 p.m. following the incident, which occurred sometime around noon Saturday.
A police sergeant at the scene said he could not comment. Police Chief Joseph Massey arrived at the scene at about 1:15 pm.
At least two adults are in the driveway and at least one child is in a police cruiser at the small two-story brown house with an addition on the back. Officers are talking to one another. A neighbor shoveling his driveway said he did not hear a bang, but was made aware a shooting had occurred.
Waterville Police Mobile Command Center arrived at the scene just before 2 p.m. and entered the driveway.
Chief Massey said at 2:10 p.m. that he could not yet comment on what is happening.
“Nothing I can tell you at this point,” he said. “Simply a little too early.”
This story will be updated.
