A Bridgton man has been arrested in connection with a series of thefts that took place on New Year’s Day in Harrison.

Anthony J. Redfield, 34, was charged with unauthorized use of property and with violating the conditions of his release, according to a news release posted on the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

The sheriff’s office said deputies received helpful tips from the public regarding the theft of a truck in Harrison during the early morning hours of Friday.

Authorities recovered the truck on Saturday and arrested Redfield, who is being held at the Cumberland County Jail. During the course of the sheriff’s office investigation, police recovered a Jayco Tow Behind Pop Up Camper whose owner has not been identified. The department’s investigation into the Harrison thefts is continuing.

The sheriff’s office is also asking for the public’s help in identifying the owner of the camper by calling 893-2810.

