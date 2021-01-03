SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry capped a memorable night with a long 3-pointer on the way to a career-high 62 points, and the Golden State Warriors beat Portland 137-122 on Sunday night to split a two-game set with the Trail Blazers.

Curry had the highest-scoring game in the NBA this season, finishing 18 for 31 overall and 8 of 16 on 3-pointers after beginning with a 21-point first quarter. He had his 10th career 30-point half to help the Warriors take a 66-54 at the break.

One small blemish in his brilliant night: Curry had his streak of free throws snapped at a franchise-record 80, though he made a career-high 18 against Portland on 19 attempts.

WIZARDS 123, NETS 122: Bradley Beal had 27 points and 10 rebounds and assisted on Thomas Bryant’s go-ahead dunk with 14.9 seconds left, leading Washington to a win in New York.

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant missed jumpers on the last possession, dropping the Nets to 3-4 after an 0-2 start.

Russell Westbrook had 24 points and 10 assists but only five rebounds after recording triple-doubles in his first four games with the Wizards. Bryant finished with 21 points and 14 rebounds as Washington won its second straight after an 0-5 start.

Irving had 30 points and 10 assists for the Nets, while Durant had 28 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.

NUGGETS 124, TIMBERWOLVES 109: Jamal Murray scored a season-high 36 points, Nikola Jokic had 19 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists for his fourth triple-double of the season, and Denver won at home.

Malik Beasley, the former Denver draft pick traded to the Timberwolves last season, scored a season-high 25 points for Minnesota. The Timberwolves lost their fourth straight game without Karl-Anthony Towns, who is out because of a left wrist dislocation.

LAKERS 108, GRIZZLIES 94: LeBron James had 22 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists, Anthony Davis added 17 points and nine rebounds, and Los Angeles won the opener of a two-game set in Memphis.

JAZZ 130, SPURS 109: Bojan Bogdanovic scored 28 points and Utah made a season-high 21 3-pointers in a win at San Antonio.

Donovan Mitchell added 22 points and nine assists in 29 minutes. Utah was 21 for 41 on 3-pointers, compared to 6 for 19 by San Antonio.

Keldon Johnson had 22 points for the Spurs, who have lost four straight.

CLIPPERS 112, SUNS 107: Paul George scored 39 points and Los Angeles held on for a win at Phoenix after nearly blowing a 31-point lead.

BULLS 118, MAVERICKS 108: Zach LaVine had 39 points and Coby White scored 21 of his 23 points in the second half to lead Chicago to a win at home.

Jalen Brunson, starting in place of the injured Luka Doncic, had 31 points for the Mavericks.

