ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension and University of New Hampshire Extension will hold an online panel discussion about new vegetable varieties available for Northern New England gardens at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13.

“Exciting New Vegetable Varieties for Home Gardeners” will feature Mark Hutton, UMaine Extension associate professor and state vegetable specialist; Becky Sideman, UNH Extension professor and sustainable horticulture state specialist; Heron Breen, area coordinator in charge of trials programs for Fedco Seeds; and Lauren Giroux, director of product selection and trialing at Johnny’s Selected Seeds.

Registration is required; a $5 donation is optional. To register to attend live or receive a link to the recording, visit extension.umaine.edu. This session is the first in a six-part winter gardening webinar series to be offered every other Wednesday through March.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Pamela Hargest at 207-781-6099 or [email protected].

