MERCER – Clayton D. Brann, 77, passed away Monday Dec. 28, 2020 at his home in Mercer. He was born on June 5, 1943 in Smithfield, the son of V.Clinton Brann and Letha Brann.

He was educated in the schools of Mercer and Skowhegan. Clayton married Maria Tan on June 2, 1993 in Mercer. Clayton worked beside his dad at a young age, learning the logging business. Soon he followed his cousins to Union City, N.J. to work in a chemical Factory. He soon realized he missed family and home, so he came home to buy his first new car, a shiny new Mustang Convertible. Clayton drove logging trucks for Diamond International for a few short years, until realizing his true calling.

He returned to logging until retirement. Picking up small jobs plowing and driving dump truck to keep busy.

He was well known in his community, always willing to lend a helping hand to someone who may need it. He delivered countless truck-loads of firewood to returning customers year after year, always enjoying catching up on small talk and share a cup of coffee.

He employed several friends and family over the years, teaching them his old school skills in the Maine woods. Especially close to him were Teal Towle and Bob Stockford. He was known for sharing a wise crack or two just to get a chuckle. He enjoyed his family and friends often just sitting to watch the local wildlife. Most especially the deer and moose in the area.

He is survived by his wife, Maria Brann of Mercer; two daughters, Lisa Brann Risbara of Scarborough, Fiona Reardon of Portland, Ore.; grandchildren, Marco, Marisa and Serina Risbara of Scarborough; sister, Eudine Davis of Mercer and brother, Wesley Brann and wife Joyce of Wells; three nephews, Clay, Colin and Cory Davis, niece, Sheri Davis; several great-nephews and nieces.

He was predeceased by one son, Garrett D. Brann; and his parents, Clinton and Letha Brann; special friends, Dan Richardson and John Chamberlain.

A graveside service will be held in the spring at the East Mercer Cemetery in Mercer.

Arrangements by and special thanks to Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Rd., Skowhegan, ME 04976.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Clayton’s name to benefit the

Maine Conservation Alliance, Olde Federal Building,

295 Water St., Suite 9,

Augusta ME 04330.

