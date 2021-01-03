AUBURN – J. David Swanson, 74, passed away at Androscoggin Hospice House on Dec. 29, 2020 with his family by his side. David was born in Houston on Dec. 26, 1946. He was lovingly raised by his parents Loreta and R.D. “Bill” Swanson of Vega, Texas. His family spent his childhood between Vega, Texas and Milbank, S.D. and graduated from Milbank High School, class of 1965. He graduated with a Chemical Engineering degree from South Dakota School of Mines, class of 1971. He was a member of the Triangle Fraternity. David began his career with Mobil Oil and then innovated the way paper recycling was done with Scott Tissue in Pennsylvania, which brought him to Scott in Winslow. He went on to be the assistant mill manager at Statler Tissue in Augusta before retiring as plant manager with Auburn Fiber. In his retirement years his passions were crafting beautiful cribbage boards that he sold throughout the world and playing golf. He thoroughly enjoyed the times he spent golfing with the Wednesday Travel League, as well as his close friends and Family at Belgrade Golf Club. David was a phenomenal story teller. Whether it was about his time growing up on the ranch, the love for his tractor, woodworking or his buddies sandbagging. David was known for his long-winded stories with many deviations which usually ended with a chuckle.Another passion during his retirement was searching for his birth parents. Through many genealogy channels including DNA he located his birth parents, Helen Clark Rippeteau and Roy Luther Smith. He is survived by his wife, Barbara (Longfellow) Swanson; his Big-Sister Marceil (Donald) Skinner, his brother, Rick (Deb) Rippeteau and sister, Rhonda (Ron) Reiff; as well as his three children, Jenifer (Mark) Dexter, Chad (Kara) Swanson, Daniel (Allison) Longfellow; his grandchildren, Elizabeth, Kody Dexter and Ava Longfellow. His family would like to extend a very special thank you to his caregiver, Eve, as well as the caregivers from Androscoggin Health and Hospice for taking such loving care of him over the last couple of months. There will only be a family graveside burial. At David’s request he asks that everyone tip a “Paddy’s” for him. Arrangements are in the care of the Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin St. Winthrop, where condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome to the Winthrop Methodist Church, Travis Mills Foundation, Believet.org. or a charity of your choice.﻿

