WATERVILLE – Lois P. Emerson, 93, died on Dec. 31, 2020, in Waterville.

Lois was born on May 23, 1927, in Prentiss, a daughter of the late Jesse and Dora (Chubbuck) Merrill Sr. She waitressed for quite a few years at the former Shorette’s Diner in Newport and retired after 25 years of employment from the Edwards Company in Pittsfield.

Lois liked being a homemaker and enjoyed gardening, canning and knitting mittens for those she loved. She was a polite, kind woman who enjoyed living and had a good sense of humor. She attended the Calvary Baptist Church in Pittsfield for many years, enjoyed being a part of the Pittsfield Garden Club and had volunteered countless hours at the town’s food pantry.

She is survived by her children, Sharon Mayers of Rhode Island, Bruce Hughes of Gorham, Sonia Hughes of Damariscotta, Ginger Chandler and husband John of Pittston and Robin Hughes of Waldoboro; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; siblings, Eunice Lindsay of Lincoln and Shirley Cottrell of Oren, Utah; sister-in-law, Lucinda Merrill of Oren, Utah; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, William Emerson; son and daughter-in-law, Paul and Kathleen Hughes Jr; and siblings, Haley Merrill, Clinton Merrill, Leta Downs, Elnora Merrill and Jesse Merrill Jr; and brother-in-law, Russell Cottrell.

A graveside service will be held in the spring of 2021 at the Thompson Cemetery in Prentiss.

Care has been provided by Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, Pittsfield.

