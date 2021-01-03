FAYETTE – Muriel Elizabeth “Betty” Webber Stone Henderson, 93, passed away peacefully at her home in Fayette on Dec. 30, 2020, with her family at her side.

Betty was born in Benton on Oct. 16, 1927, to Fred and Mary Frances (Goodwin) Webber, the second of four farmer’s daughters. She graduated from Lawrence High School, Fairfield in 1945, and went on to earn her Bachelor of Arts in Education from Farmington State Teachers College in 1949. She earned her master’s degree from the University of Maine.

Growing up in Benton, Betty enjoyed helping out on the family dairy farm and continued to use her tractor driving skills whenever an opportunity arose, even as a mom and much to the amazement of her children. While at college in Farmington she met her first love, Raleigh Stone and they married in August of 1949. After starting their family and careers in education Raleigh died from a sudden illness in April of 1958.

Relocating to Gorham, Betty was a dedicated single working mother and valued member of the community as a teacher and member of the Methodist Church. In 1965 neighbors introduced her to Arthur Henderson, also a teacher, and romance blossomed. Betty and Arthur married in June 1966, and created their blended family of seven children.

Career opportunities in 1967 convinced the new couple to move to New York with the three children still at home. After retiring Betty and Arthur lived in South Carolina and Ohio before Arthur passed away in December of 1999. Eventually, both Betty and younger sister, Marilyn Webber, missed Maine so much they decided to return and settle in Hallowell.

Betty thoroughly enjoyed all aspects of life and was thankful for the support friends and family. She was a loving mother to all of her children and encouraged them in their endeavors. She was a dedicated teaching professional whose enthusiasm for learning gave hundreds of first graders a solid basis for continued success in school. A wry sense of humor developed during her 30 years of teaching provided everyone with a daily dose of laughter.

Betty had a profound respect for all peoples, regardless of their circumstances. She loved reading, her cats, completing puzzles of all sorts, chocolates, red sweaters, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Her love, care, and compassion will be sorely missed.

Betty is survived by her children, Kelly Stone, Kathy Stone, Julie Henderson Walkden and partner Rod, Fred Henderson, Charo Henderson, Leah Henderson Bryant, Nancy Henderson Morris and husband Steve, and Daniel Henderson and wife Jane; sister-in-law, Ethel Stone Swan; as well as many, many much loved grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews; cousins; friends and neighbors.

Due to pandemic constraints a celebration of Betty’s life will be planned for a future date. Her family is grateful to Maine General Hospice Care for their kindness and professionalism during Betty’s final days.

Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home in Winthrop. To leave a message or share a memory with the family please visit their website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to local food banks.

