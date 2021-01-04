When vaccination moves into its next phase in the coming weeks, Maine may prioritize its oldest residents and the essential workers who are most at risk of exposure, the state’s top public health official said Monday.

Dr. Nirav Shah, Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention director, said no decisions have been made, but the state is planning for how to roll out the next phase of vaccinations, which includes those 75 and older and essential workers, such as grocery store clerks, postal employees, teachers and police officers. The state is in the middle of immunizations in Phase 1A, which includes health care workers, paramedics and staff and residents of nursing homes, with so far more than 33,000 vaccinations given.

Phase 1B is likely to begin in February. Phase 1A includes 130,000 people, and Phase 1B an additional 200,000, according to the Maine CDC.

“Everyone will still be part of Phase 1B, but in terms of where we like to start our efforts – recognizing we’ve got to start somewhere – maybe we start with groups within 1B, the very oldest or the very highest risk of exposure,” Shah said in a media briefing on Monday.

Shah said for seniors, “maybe we start with an even higher bracket of age category and then move lower.” Maine people who are 85 and older make up 107,000 of the state’s 1.3 million population. Elderly patients are the most vulnerable to dying of COVID-19, with about 85 percent of deaths among those age 70 or older.

Some seniors have criticized the Mills administration for putting elderly Mainers in the same spot in the vaccine line as essential workers, such as grocery store clerks.

Shah said on the Maine Public radio show on Monday that essential workers – such as grocery store clerks and police officers – interact with the public and have represented a large percentage of people who have contracted COVID-19, so vaccinating them will help prevent illness and transmission. But protecting the elderly is also a very high priority.

Shah said the vaccine prioritization could be similar to how the shot is being given to health care workers. The highest priority were those working in intensive care and emergency departments, followed by those with less exposure to COVID-19 patients, and working outward in “concentric circles.”

As with seniors, frontline workers could be prioritized depending on how at risk they are, Shah said.

“Are there some frontline workers even more frontline than others and thus may be at higher exposure? These are the questions we have been asking,” Shah said.

Also Monday, Maine reported 376 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death.

The number of new cases has been slightly lower in the last three days than last week – with case counts less than 400 as opposed to in the 500s or 700s – but it wasn’t immediately clear whether Maine is still experiencing a lag in reporting cases related to the New Year’s Day holiday. The first two days after Christmas, Maine reported lower case counts, but the daily case counts jumped after that as labs caught up with their backlog.

Shah said the impact of the holidays on case counts is still “too early to tell.” He said in addition to a slowdown in labs reporting test results to the Maine CDC, some people who otherwise would have gotten a test may have delayed doing so because of the holidays.

Maine’s daily COVID-19 case numbers are far outpacing the summer and early fall, when the state was experiencing about 30 new cases per day statewide. Overall, Maine has had 25,968 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 360 deaths.

Shah said on Maine Public that Maine lately seems to have achieved a “high plateau” in cases, although he cautioned that could still change.

“I have reasons for hope and optimism,” Shah said, regarding the increased supply of vaccines this winter and spring and seeing a potential end to the pandemic later this year.

The seven-day average of daily new cases stood at 521.3 on Monday, compared to 433.4 a week ago and 225.6 a month ago.

Vaccines continue to roll in, with 33,425 people having received the first dose of the vaccine. The first people to be vaccinated in Maine include frontline health care workers, staff and residents of nursing homes and paramedics. Maine is expected to receive a shipment of 17,075 doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines this week, which will bring the total number of doses shipped to Maine to more than 81,000.

Shah said how many doses the state receives in the next few weeks and months will to a large extent determine what can be done, but when the state reliably receives at least 50,000 doses per week that would alleviate “supply constraints.”

Maine is currently receiving about 15,000 to 20,000 vaccine doses per week.

Shah said it’s difficult to see exactly how well the rollout will happen, because in terms of where the mass vaccination program is right now, “it’s like we’re just pulling out of the driveway and looking at the speedometer.”

Currently, 186 Maine people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 53 in intensive care.

Shah said a more contagious variant of COVID-19 has not yet been detected in Maine, but it’s likely just a “matter of time” before it arrives. A few states have detected the variant, including California, Colorado and New York. Shah said the vaccine will still be highly effective against the new variant of COVID-19, but knowing the new strain is more contagious makes wearing masks and social distancing even more important.

“Ultimately, the vaccine will be our best defense, but right now it can’t be our only defense,” he said.

