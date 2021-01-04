Portland police on Monday said they want to speak with a man who saw two robbers flee from a Cumberland Farms store on Pine Street last week.

Based on witness interviews and a review of surveillance images, police believe the man, who was parked in a Chevrolet pickup truck, chased the robbers as they fled from the store.

Portland police also updated the description of the two male suspects in a news release Monday by department spokesman Lt. Robert Martin. The first suspect is described as being a light skinned Black male, about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He was wearing a blue, short-sleeved shirt with white stripes on the sleeves over a gray, hooded sweatshirt. He wore a mask.

The second suspect is described as a white male, about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and pulled the hood around his masked face.

Portland police said the witness was driving a pickup that had been parked in the lot outside the store. Police said it appears he chased the suspects when they fled.

“We are asking that he contact us so that we can speak with him about what he witnessed,” Martin said.

The suspects entered the Cumberland Farms, 49 Pine St., on Dec. 28 around 10:30 p.m. They showed black, semi-automatic handguns and fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. Anyone with information is asked to contact Portland police at 874-8575.

