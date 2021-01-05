The No. 6 Baylor women are restricting team activities after Coach Kim Mulkey tested positive for COVID-19, and have canceled Thursday’s much-anticipated home game against No. 4 UConn.

Mulkey missed Baylor’s win Saturday at TCU because of contact tracing after being exposed to a family member who tested positive. Mulkey initially tested negative and was in self quarantine. She had planned to rejoin the team Monday, but tested positive that day and will isolate for an additional 10 days.

The school said Baylor’s participation in upcoming games will be determined by how long the program is restricting activity with safety of the program and its members driving those decisions. The next scheduled game for the Lady Bears is Sunday against Kansas State.

UConn is next scheduled to play at home Saturday against Providence. In that game, coach Geno Auriemma is seeking his 1,098th win, which would tie him with the late Pat Summitt for second on the all-time wins list behind Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer (1,103).

MEN’S BASKETBALL

MEMPHIS: The Memphis game at UCF has been postponed hours before tipoff because of positive COVID-19 cases and ensuing contact tracing at the Florida school.

The American Athletic Conference announced the postponement around midday Tuesday. A new date has not been set.

This is the second straight road game for Memphis affected by the opposing team’s COVID issues. Memphis had been set to play at Temple last weekend before that game was postponed. Memphis now is set to host SMU on Thursday night.

GEORGIA TECH: Georgia Tech has shut down all men’s basketball athletic activities and postponed Wednesday night’s game at Notre Dame because of COVID-19 protocols.

No date has been set to make up the game against the Fighting Irish.

Georgia Tech (6-3, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) said it won’t resume athletic activities until it meets the guidelines set by the ACC Medical Advisory Group. The school gave no details on what caused the shutdown.

The shutdown comes with Georgia Tech in the midst of an impressive stretch after an 0-2 start. The Yellow Jackets have won six of their last seven games, including ACC victories over North Carolina and Wake Forest in the past week.

OREGON STATE: Saturday’s game in Boulder, Colorado has been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols in the Beavers’ program.

The schools and the Pac-12 are working to find a mutually agreeable date to reschedule the game. This marks the fifth schedule change for the Buffaloes and the third concerning a league opponent. Colorado’s Pac-12 opener at Arizona was moved from Dec. 2 to Dec. 28 due to a pause in the Buffaloes’ program.

Colorado’s home game against Washington State on Dec. 5 was postponed due to COVID-19 issues in the Cougars’ program and has yet to be rescheduled.

Oregon State’s game at Utah on Wednesday also was postponed.

FOOTBALL

GEORGIA: Defensive end Malik Herring and center Trey Hill announced on Twitter that they will give up their remaining eligibility with the Bulldogs to enter the draft.

Herring is a senior who totaled 20 tackles in 10 games this season, including two sacks and 4.5 tackles for losses. He had a sack in Georgia’s victory over Cincinnati in the Peach Bowl.

Hill became the third Georgia underclassmen to enter the draft. The 6-foot-4, 330-pound junior followed junior cornerback Eric Stokes and sophomore outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari. Hill missed the final two games of the 2020 season with an injury.

WEST VIRGINIA: Quarterback Austin Kendall plans to play elsewhere next season and put his name into the NCAA’s transfer database, West Virginia football spokesman Mike Montoro confirmed Tuesday that Kendall has .

Kendall came on in relief of Jarret Doege in the second half of the Liberty Bowl and threw two touchdown passes to lead the Mountaineers (6-4) to a 24-21 victory over Army. Kendall also appeared in a backup role in the season opener against Eastern Kentucky.

KENTUCKY: Quarterback Terry Wilson says he will enter the NCAA transfer portal for his final season of eligibility after leading the Wildcats to two bowl wins in three years.

FORMER WISCONSIN quarterback Jack Coan says he’s transferring to Notre Dame. Wisconsin disclosed two weeks ago that Coan had entered the transfer portal. Notre Dame and Wisconsin are scheduled to face each other on Sept. 25 at Chicago’s Soldier Field.

Notre Dame’s 2021 roster was lacking a proven quarterback. The Fighting Irish need to replace three-year starter Ian Book, whose college career ended Friday with a 31-14 loss to Alabama in a College Football Playoff semifinal.

