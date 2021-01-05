 

Cohort A, front from left, are Emma Thomas, Abigail Martin and Emma Crosby; second row from left are Returning Member Kyle Douin, Jakob Varney and Wyatt Green; third row from left are Returning Member Hannah Richardson, Emma Doiron, Casey Gallant and Nathan Lefebre; fourth row from left are Returning Member Hunter Davis, Returning Member Elijah Bezanson and Returning Member Eric McDonnell; and fifth row from left are Event Coordinator Jack Begin and Vice President Jack Rodrigue. Cade Parker was absent from photo. Photo courtesy of Cony HighSchool

Cohort B, front from left, are Samuel Flannery, Olivia Hallee and Brianna Harriman; second row from left are President Brooklynn Merrill, Casey Mills and Julia Habib; third row from left are Mallory Audette, Raegan Bechard and Returning Member Madeline Levesque; fourth row from left are Secretary Amanda Jorgensen, Returning Member Tessa Jorgensen, Returning Member Julia Reny and Returning Member Anna Reny. Spencer Soiett is absent from photo. Photo courtesy of Cony High School

AUGUSTA — The Cony High School chapter of the National Honor Society recently inducted 17 new members over two separate ceremonies.

Cohort A new members included Emma Thomas, Abigail Martin, Emma Crosby, Jakob Varney, Wyatt Green, Emma Doiron, Casey Gallant, Nathan Lefebre and Cade Parker.

Cohort B new members included Samuel Flannery, Olivia Hallee, Brianna Harriman, Casey Mills, Julia Habib, Mallory Audette, Raegan Bechard and Spencer Soiett.

Returning members included Kyle Douin, Hannah Richardson, Hunter Davis, Elijah Bezanson, Eric McDonnell, Madeline Levesque, Tessa Jorgensen, Julia Reny and Anna Reny.

Members also present were Event Coordinator Jack Begin, Vice President Jack Rodrigue, President Brooklynn Merrill and Secretary Amanda Jorgensen.

 

