AUGUSTA — The Cony High School chapter of the National Honor Society recently inducted 17 new members over two separate ceremonies.
Cohort A new members included Emma Thomas, Abigail Martin, Emma Crosby, Jakob Varney, Wyatt Green, Emma Doiron, Casey Gallant, Nathan Lefebre and Cade Parker.
Cohort B new members included Samuel Flannery, Olivia Hallee, Brianna Harriman, Casey Mills, Julia Habib, Mallory Audette, Raegan Bechard and Spencer Soiett.
Returning members included Kyle Douin, Hannah Richardson, Hunter Davis, Elijah Bezanson, Eric McDonnell, Madeline Levesque, Tessa Jorgensen, Julia Reny and Anna Reny.
Members also present were Event Coordinator Jack Begin, Vice President Jack Rodrigue, President Brooklynn Merrill and Secretary Amanda Jorgensen.
