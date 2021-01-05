FARMINGTON — For the second consecutive year, the Franklin County Commissioners will not receive mileage reimbursement in 2021.

Commissioners voted 3-0 on Tuesday not to be reimbursement for mileage related to county matters.

Until 2019, commissioners were reimbursed for their mileage.

Tuesday marked Commissioner Lance Harvell of Farmington’s first meeting in an official capacity. He succeeds Charles Webster of Farmington, who did not seek reelection.

Commissioners also reelected Terry Brann of Wilton as chairman. The vote was 2-1, with Commissioner Clyde Barker of Strong voting in opposition. In January 2020, Barker declined the position.

“Given my health,” Barker said last year he would rather not be chairman. “You never know what will happen.”

Brann is chairman for the third year in a row.

Commissioners also voted to delay discussion on the board of visitors annual report for the Franklin County Detention Center.

Brann said he would like to do a walk through to see what the report is referencing.

At this time, the jail is not open to the public.

