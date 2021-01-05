A 26-foot male basking shark washed up on the shore of Greenland Cove in Bremen on Tuesday morning, the Maine Department of Marine Resources told News Center Maine, WCSH/WLBZ.
State scientists took samples of the animal after being notified by local fishermen. It isn’t yet known how the shark died.
The samples will be used to conduct dietary, age and genetic analysis. The Maine Department of Marine Resources is part of the New England White Shark Research Consortium, which studies white sharks, department spokesperson Jeff Nichols told the station.
The basking shark is the second-largest shark in the world and the largest shark that lives in the waters off New England. A mature basking shark can be 20 to 28 feet in length.
They are not considered a risk to humans because they are gentle, zooplankton eaters.
They can be found throughout the world, including in the Gulf of Maine, where they come every year to feed on crustaceans and copepods.
See the full News Center Maine report here.
friend of mine passed along images of a Basking Shark that has washed ashore in mid-coast Maine. LOOK HOW BIG IT IS. pic.twitter.com/55yxx0fFy0
— The Birdist (@TheBirdist) January 5, 2021
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
US upsets Canada 2-0 to win world junior hockey championship
-
Nation & World
Dr. Dre recovering well after being admitted into hospital
-
Nation & World
Warnock makes history with Georgia Senate win as Dems near majority
-
On Music Lucky Clark
Lucky Clark On Music: Peter Guralnick
-
Editorials
Our View: Full federal effort necessary to speed up vaccinations
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.