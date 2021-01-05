NORRIDGEWOCK – Avis Estelle Emery, of Norridgewock, passed away peacefully on Jan. 2, 2021, at Oak Grove Center in Waterville, Maine, after a recent illness. She was born to parents Erban and Ruth (Johnson) Emery on March 28, 1936, and lived all her life in Norridgewock.

Avis was educated in Norridgewock and Skowhegan schools, graduating from Skowhegan High School in 1955. She was a member of the Skowhegan High School reunion committee for many years, keeping classmates connected. After graduation, Avis worked at Norrwock Shoe Company in Norridgewock and then Dexter Shoe Company in Skowhegan, retiring after 47 years.

She was a long-time member of the Skowhegan United Methodist Church who had been active in many church functions. Avis enjoyed spending time with family and friends, particularly playing cards, going out to lunch, and shopping. In her early years she enjoyed traveling to visit friends in New England, Virginia, and Florida. She had also visited England and the Netherlands. Avis was a giving person who loved children and always found ways to show that she cared. It gave her pleasure just to be with people. She often sat back quietly in conversations, listening attentively and receptively, giving others space to shine. The warm space her quiet love filled will always be felt and “heard.”

Avis was predeceased by her parents, as well as three brothers, Edward, Raymond, and Clarence. She is survived by her twin sister, Alice Emery of Norridgewock; her dear friend, Ethelyn Perkins of Pennsylvania, and her close friend, Rosalie Perkins from Freeport, husband Colby, and daughters Kimberly (Eli), Sarah (Keith), Rebecca (Shane), and their families.

Avis will be lovingly remembered and missed by all who knew her.

Visitation will be held for Avis on Jan. 6, 2021, at Smart and Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine, from 2-4 p.m., with a church service taking place later in the spring.

Arrangements are under the care of Smart and Edwards Funeral home. http://www.smartandedwardsfh.com.

﻿

Guest Book