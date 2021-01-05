SIDNEY – Daniel E. Farrington, 56, of Sidney, died Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta.

He was born in Augusta Dec. 19, 1964, the son of Donald E. Sr. and Carolyn (Morgan) Farrington. He grew up in Litchfield, graduating from Oak Hill High School where he played on the football team. After high school, Dan served in the Air Force as a military policeman. Most of his career, Dan worked in asbestos abatement.

Daniel enjoyed horses, watching football, taking his daughters fishing and attending country fairs.

Dan was predeceased by his father; maternal and paternal grandparents and his uncles, Ike Farrington and Roland L. Gay II

He is survived by his mother, Carolyn Gile and her husband, Hermon, of Sidney; his daughters, Chelsea and Cheyenne Farrington; his brother, Donald E. Farrington Jr. of East Machias; his granddaughter, Aubree Jayne and his nephew, Tyler Donald Farrington.

Following the guidelines set forth by the State of Maine and the CDC, funeral services will be held privately.

Dan’s family would like to thank the wonderful people in hospice care for making him so comfortable at the end.

Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church Street, Augusta. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

