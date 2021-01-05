FAIRFIELD – David Huard, 73 passed away very peacefully on Nov. 18, 2020, with his loving wife, children and friends by his side. After many years suffering from illnesses and though we knew the time was near, we wish we would have had more time with him. God decided it was time and called him home. He is now in peace and resting with the angels.

David was born in Waterville on July 29, 1947, the son of Laurier and Camille (Pooler) Huard, both deceased. David grew up in Waterville and graduated from Waterville High School.

After high school, David entered the United States Marine Corp and proudly served his country from 1968 – 1972, attaining the rank of corporal. After being discharged from the service, he settled in Lowell, Mass. While there he worked as a commercial bus driver and wore many different hats. After five years in Massachusetts, decided Maine was for him and returned home.

Dave worked many jobs, including CF Hathaway, Central Security, WTVL Boys and Girls Club as a youth counselor serving many young boys leading them on the right path. Many young youths were blessed to have Dave in their lives.

Dave was also nominated for the Jeffersons award.

While sitting outside during a break at CF Hathaway, Dave was noticed by Kipp production manager for the movie, “Empire Falls”. He asked Dave if he was interested in being head security during filming, and Dave, of course, said yes. Dave was bodyguard, head security for Paul Newman, Helen Hunt, Bill Fichtner, Ed Harris, Aiden Quinn, Estelle Parsons, Robin Wright Penn, Dennis Farina and many more. This was the highlight of Dave’s career and after the film, Dave retired.

While working at CF Hathaway, he met his wife, Shirley. They were married in 2007 and had 20 good years together.

Dave’s hobbies included drawing, fishing and wood working. Dave loved being with his family and friends. Dave was a great “D” to his grandchildren and spent many hours coloring and drawing with them.

Dave is survived by his loving wife, Shirley, who took great care of him during his illness. His son, Jason and partner Nikki of Oakland; stepchildren Angela Boynton and her two children Wyatt and Elizabeth; and Nick Shaw and his wife Megan of Clinton.

He also leaves behind two brothers, Danny Huard and his partner Bonnie of Oakland; Dale Huard and his wife Heidi of Waterville and half brother Brian Warren of Vermont. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

He had many special friends that would check in on him daily. Thank you to Horace and Amber and Dale for being available to take him to his many appointments as did good friend Mike Macarty.

Dave was also an animal lover and leaves behind his two special dogs, Jack and Benny.

Thank you to all the many healthcare providers, especially Dr. Christopher Jenna, Dr. Dawn Hastings, Dr. Jane Pellitier, “Assistance Plus” for many years of quality care.

A military service is planned sometime in the spring, family and friends will be notified.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm Street, Waterville. An online guestbook may be signed, condolences and memories shared at http://www.gallantfh.com.

