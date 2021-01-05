SOUTH GARDINER – Judith “Judy” Rogers, of South Gardiner, died on New Year’s Day after a brief illness at the age of 78.

Judy attended Gardiner Area High School and was married to Kenneth Rogers Sr. for 53 years until his passing in 2012. She enjoyed many years as a homemaker raising her children, Dick, Sue, and Anita. Once they were grown, Judy worked as a social worker for a time at Merrill Memorial Manor and Robinson’s Nursing Home – both in Gardiner.

The consummate caregiver, Judy happily returned to domestic life as she welcomed the first of her four grandchildren. Lovingly known to them as “Mimi,” her home was open to them always – whether for TLC on days home sick from school, or for sleepovers filled with walks to Chet’s Market for lunch and treats. For as much as Judy embraced her role as grandmother, she really took a shine to her great grandchildren. They lit up her days and she theirs whenever they were together. Judy never turned down the call to babysit and her great grandkids always knew that when Mimi was on the job there would be plenty of play and fun!

She spent many summers with her family on Pleasant Pond – sunbathing, boating, and playing “Walking on Sunshine” loud enough to make the neighbors dance. Judy loved being “up to camp” in Rockwood with her husband, after his passing enjoyed afternoons on the porch with her friend Joanne and quiet evenings at home with her dog, Jake. She was an avid painter, knitter, needle pointer, and vegetable gardener – making the best canned green beans, grandchildren-approved. Judy was warm, generous, kind, compassionate, and quick-witted – never missing an opportunity to engage in lighthearted teasing, something that will be missed by all who loved her.

Judy was predeceased by her high school sweetheart, husband Kenneth Rogers Sr.; daughter, Susan Ladner; daughter-in-law, Jacqueline Rogers; father, Donald Gould and his wife Leah; mother, June Donovan and her husband Bill; brother, Richard “Dick” Gould and his wife Janice; brother, Michael Donovan; sisters, Patricia Royal and Nancy Stanley; and sister-in-law, Janet Donovan.

She is survived and will be forever missed by her son, Kenneth “Dick” Rogers Jr.; daughter, Anita Lagasse, her husband James; granddaughter, Heather Daigle, her husband Ben, and their children, Kennedy and Mason; grandson, Christopher Rogers, his wife Molly, and their children, Andrew and Addison; Kasie-Jo Thornton, her husband Timothy, and their daughters Ella and Lillian; Katie Lagasse, her son Kody Lagasse, her partner Wayne Michaud and his children Phoenix and Zoey Michaud; brothers Bill Donovan, Donald Gould Jr., Thomas Gould, and sisters Katherine Knox and Rita Lessner.

A graveside service will be held in the Spring.

A graveside service will be held in the Spring.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Kennebec Valley Humane Society

10 Pethaven Lane

Augusta, Maine 04330

