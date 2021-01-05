STAFFORD, Va. – Michael John Cyr, 77, died Dec. 26 at Stafford Hospital. He had bravely battled cancer for six years.

Mike was born in Waterville on Sept. 5, 1943, to Lucien and Jeanette Cyr. He graduated from Waterville High in 1961 and served in the Army from 1964-1967.

He married and lived in Framingham, Mass., with his wife and daughter. In 1977, a new computer analyst job relocated them to Virginia.

He enjoyed camping, boating and woodworking. He was an usher at church and a member of the Stafford Co. Senior Council and Friends of Widewater State Park.

Mike is loved by his wife of 50 years, Priscilla of Stafford; their daughter, Emily Fawcett of Stafford, her husband David and grandpup, Ellie; sisters, Patricia Couture and Sue Haley of Greensboro, N.C., and Brenda Bazen of Scranton, S.C., brother, Peter of Devils Lake, N.D.; and many nieces, nephews whose lives he touched.

A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Jan. 5 at St. William of York Catholic Church, 3130 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Stafford. (Masks required.) Burial to follow at 11:30 a.m. at Quantico National Cemetery.

Please consider a donation in his name to Wreaths Across America: https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/167048

Guest Book