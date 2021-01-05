OAKLAND – Philip Bennie King, 90, passed away Dec. 31, 2020, at his home in Oakland. He was born April 25, 1930, in Kingfield, the son of Joseph Ralph and Thelma (Sylvester) King.

He graduated from Stratton High School in 1947. On Sept. 21, 1951, he married Millideen Ireland at the United Baptist Church in Oakland. He was employed as a grader-operator, one of the best in the state of Maine and foreman at a number of businesses throughout his lifetime including Foster Manufacturing from 1947-1948, roadwork in New Jersey in 1949, A.P. Wyman from 1950 to 1964 and Warren Brothers/Tilcon from 1964 to 1995. He was a member of the United Baptist Church in Oakland and enjoyed square dancing, camping, woodworking, hunting, fishing and spending time with family and friends.

Philip is survived by his wife of 69 years, Millideen (Ireland) King of Oakland; daughter, Kathy K. Boulette of Waterville; son, Jeremy R. King and wife Susan of Anderson, South Carolina; grandchildren, Janna B. Gilpatrick and husband Jared of Dallas, North Carolina, Jaime R. Boulette of Augusta, Maine, Ireland D. King of Anderson, South Carolina, William King of Anderson, South Carolina, great-grandchildren Kaeya Cassiani of Dallas, North Carolina, Jace Gilpatrick of Dallas, North Carolina; three stepgrandchildren, Megan Desmars of Raleigh, North Carolina, Scott Tripamer of Los Angeles, California and David Tripamer of Portland, Oregon along with many special nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; grandson, Nathan Boulette; two sisters, Margaret King and Ruth Cox; two brothers, Parkman Tyner and Donald Tyner; son-in-law, Richard Boulette; one brother-in-law; and two sisters-in-law.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ,Maine, 04976.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Philip’s memory to a charity of their choice.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous