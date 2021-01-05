WATERVILLE – Theresa Marie Poulin Caron Cote, 95, passed at Country Manor Nursing Home where she resided for the past six years with dementia. She passed on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, Christmas Eve.

She was born in Waterville on Oct. 7, 1925. the daughter of Joseph Philias Poulin now deceased and Emelia Shank Poulin Brillard also deceased. Lived in Waterville all her life. Was married to Herbert Caron for 37-and-a-half years until his death in 1982.Together they made fishing tackle and sold live bait from their home on Water St. She later met and married Fred (Babe) Cote also deceased.

Theresa worked at Lockwood Dutchess Cotton Mill at the age of 16. Also worked at Woolworth store, Hathaway Shirt factory sewing pockets on men’s shirts. Her last employment was at the Central Maine Power coffee shop until they closed the coffee shop.

Mom enjoyed doing all kinds of crafts especially making dolls and dressing them, knitting, crocheting, rug braiding, quilting, oil painting and many other things. She especially loved sewing clothes for her six grandsons when they were small and also their kids. Even though she did not see them often, she enjoyed her stepchildren and grandkids.

She leaves behind daughter, Linda and husband Robert of Waterville; son, Alan and wife Nancy of Windsor; grandchildren and numerous great-grandkids.

There will not be visitation. Burial will take place in the spring.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Country Manor Nursing Home for the wonderful care they gave to Mom.

