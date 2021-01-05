This is a response to the Dec. 20 letter, “Space missions a waste of money.” The point of view expressed by the writer shows, in my opinion, a lack of understanding both of how NASA plans to go to Mars and of how NASA contributes to the world’s ongoing measurement and understanding of climate change. Diminishing the incredible work of our local heroes, such as NASA astronaut Jessica Meir, flies in the face of what we need to do here in Maine to inspire and encourage young people to enter STEM-related fields, as well as pursue their dreams no matter how difficult and long term.
NASA missions and funded projects include some of the most important and useful data to climate activists available. Without our space-based missions we would not fully understand current and trending climate data.
Regarding how NASA, and our private sector partners such as SpaceX, will get to, live on and return from Mars, I will need to be brief here. Engineering plans are underway to produce rocket fuel on-planet (i.e., on Mars) by utilizing the huge frozen water resources current and earlier un-manned missions have identified. By breaking apart water molecules, the outcomes provide oxygen to breath and hydrogen to fuel return trips and other energy needs. We will live off the land on Mars, use local resources and return anyone who wishes to return to Earth.
So, I say, Jessica, let’s go on to Mars now!
Ronald Dyer
Winthrop
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Community
Winter Windfall raffle tickets on sale
-
Community
Youth environmental leaders scholarship open to Maine students
-
Community
Viles Arboretum‘s Table Tour 2021 set for Feb. 7
-
Things to Do
Taylor O’Donnell livestream concert set for Jan. 7
-
Community
30 kids waiting for Big Brothers, Big Sisters to be their ‘One to One in 2021’
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.