A Taylor O’Donnell livestream event will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, on the Blue Facebook page, (facebook.com/portcityblue).

The performance also will feature drummer Chris Klaxton and Jimmy Clark on bass. O’Donnell has a knack for making magic with vocal timbre, and her roots are in R&B, folk, jazz, rock and classical music. Those who logon will hear a wide range of tunes during the trio’s performance, from originals to hits you’ll know and jazz standards that they’ve deconstructed and made their own.

Known for her exploratory use of vocal timbre and texture in her musical stylings, O’Donnell uses her roots in R&B, folk, jazz, rock, and classical music to communicate her musical dialogue. Growing up in Colorado and living all over the U.S., from Florida to Maine, her performing experience has taken her from playing with her jazz trio on cruise ships to performing with symphony orchestras throughout New England.

Her most recent project in 2020 features O’Donnell on electronic keyboards, guitar, and voice with her quaranteam; Chris Klaxton on drums and Jimmy Clark on bass. Together the group explores tunes derived from jazz and rock style.

The collection of songs range from new original music and beloved contemporary hits to deconstructed jazz standards.

The Out of the Blue Livestream Series is free, donations are appreciated.