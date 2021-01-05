AUGUSTA — The 2021 Table Tour will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, at the Viles Arboretum, 153 Hospital St., according to a news release from the arboretum.

The tour is an opportunity to enjoy meals, trailside at the arboretum. The event will include hot soups and chowders, a fireside turkey dinner, and artisanal desserts as people walk, ski or snowshoe from table to table.

This event is entirely outdoors and event start times will be staggered to ensure a safe experience for everyone.

The arboretum is an independent, nonprofit organization. Tax-deductible membership dues are a critical source of income for the arboretum.

Members are entitled to a 10% discount to all events at the arboretum. The cost for members is $22.50 for an adult, $4.50 for a child 12 and younger and $90 for a group of five individuals.

The cost for nonmembers is $25 for an adult, $5 for a child younger than 12 or $100 for a group of five individuals.

To purchase tickets, visit vilesarboretum.org.

For more information, call 207-626-7989 or email [email protected].

