WISCASSET — Chewonki has announced two $15,000 Maine Youth Environmental Leaders Scholarships to support students from Maine who would like to attend Maine Coast Semester at Chewonki during the spring or fall of their junior year in high school.

According to a news release from the organization, the Maine Youth Environmental Leaders Scholarship covers approximately one-half of tuition and fees. Successful applicants will be in the top 20% of their class, have the support of a school or community leader, have demonstrated an appreciation for the natural world, and can envision creating positive change in their home community. The application deadline for this scholarship opportunity is Feb. 15.

Maine Coast Semester is an academically rigorous residential program based in Wiscasset. Learning takes place in classrooms, in the field, on the coast, at the farm, in the forest, and on extended backcountry expeditions. Side by side with their teachers, students explore the concepts behind human ecology, the intersection between humans and their natural, social, and built environments.

For more than 30 years, Maine Coast Semester students have gone on to achieve success in college and beyond as independent thinkers with broad perspectives enabling them to make an impact through thoughtful collaboration and leadership in our complex world.

Applicants can find additional details about the Maine Youth Environmental Leaders Scholarship at mainecoastsemester.org.

For more information, contact Sheryl Stearns, Director of Enrollment and Financial Aid, at [email protected] or 207-882-7323.

Maine Coast Semester at Chewonki is accredited by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges, graduating more than 2,200 alumni in the past 30 years.

