Colin & Brad: Stream of Consciousness will be livestreamed at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9 and 16 from the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.
Improv legends Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood are in a new live improv show via Zoom, where the audience is in the driver’s seat. The show is presented locally by First National Bank.
The veteran comedians will unleash a wild, comedic ride with Stream of Consciousness.
This truly interactive experience is fueled by audience suggestions, leaving the duo to rely only on their wits and intuition. Hilarious and bubbling with irreverent humor, the duo captivates with their whip smart senses and off-the-cuff comedic brilliance you won’t find anywhere else.
Each ticket allows viewing on one device. Capacity is limited.
