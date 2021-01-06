The No. 3-ranked University of Connecticut women’s basketball team has had another game postponed because of coronavirus-related issues.

The Huskies, which saw their planned Thursday showdown with No. 6 Baylor canceled after Baylor Coach Kim Mulkey tested positive for COVID-19, announced Wednesday they will not play their scheduled game at Xavier on Jan. 13 because the Musketeers have announced a pause to team activities due to contact tracing.

The schools say a makeup date will be announced at a later time.

UConn’s next game is scheduled at home on Saturday against Providence. Coach Geno Auriemma is seeking his 1,098th win, which would tie him with the late Pat Summitt for second all-time, behind Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer’s 1,103.

ARIZONA: The seventh-ranked Arizona women’s basketball game at Washington scheduled for Friday has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Huskies program.

The Huskies announced the postponement on Wednesday and said the programs are working with the Pac-12 to try and find a potential opportunity to reschedule the game.

Arizona (8-1, 6-1 Pac-12) is next schedule to play at Washington State on Sunday.

(18) SOUTH FLORIDA 66, WICHITA STATE 48: Elena Tsineke made five 3-pointers and scored a career-high 31 points to lead South Florida (8-1, 5-0 American Athletic Conference) over Wichita State (3-5, 0-3) at Tampa, Florida.

South Florida has won seven straight and will play its third game in eight days, hosting Houston in a rescheduled game on Saturday.

(22) NORTHWESTERN 80, WISCONSIN 55: Courtney Shaw and Veronica Burton each had 15 points and nine rebounds as visiting Northwestern (5-2, 3-2 Big Ten) beat Wisconsin (3-5, 0-5).

Northwestern took its first double-digit lead during a 10-0 run in the second quarter. Burton and Laya Hartman each made a 3-pointer during a closing 9-0 run for a 23-point halftime lead, and the Wildcats led by at least 20 points for the entire second half.

MEN

(9) TENNESSEE 79, ARKANSAS 74: Josiah-Jordan James and Victor Bailey scored 17 points apiece and host Tennessee (8-1, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) hit eight free throws in the final minute to top Arkansas (9-2, 1-2).

John Fulkerson scored 12 of his 16 points in the second half and freshman Keon Johnson added 14 for the Vols.

(10) MICHIGAN 82, (16) MINNESOTA 57: Freshman Hunter Dickinson scored a season-high 28 points as host Michigan (10-0, 5-0 Big Ten) pulled away to beat Minnesota (10-3, 3-3).

The Wolverines had a 19-point edge in the second half after leading by just six points after a sloppy first half.

(11) HOUSTON 70, WICHITA STATE 63: Quentin Grimes scored 20 of his 22 points in the second half as Houston (9-1, 4-1 American Athletic Conference) rallied to beat visiting Wichita State (6-3, 2-1).

After shooting 1 of 6 from the field in the first half, Grimes was 5 of 11 in the second half, including 4 of 6 on 3-pointers. He also had nine rebounds.

(21) DUKE 83, BOSTON COLLEGE 82: Wendell Moore Jr. scored a season-high 25 points to help Duke (4-2, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) hold off visiting Boston College (2-8, 0-4) while Hall of Fame Coach Mike Krzyzewski was sidelined due to COVID-19 protocols.

The sophomore had been off to a rough start to the season but had a huge performance for the Blue Devils, who had to rally from 16 down before halftime in their first game in three weeks.

(22) VIRGINIA 70, WAKE FOREST 61: Sam Hauser scored 11 of his 16 points during a 28-10 run to open the second half and host Virginia (6-2, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) returned from a coronavirus pause to beat Wake Forest (3-2, 0-2).

LOUISVILLE 73, (19) VIRGINIA TECH 71: David Johnson scored 17 points, including a crucial free throw with five seconds left, and host Louisville (8-1, 3-0) withstood a missed 3-pointer try at the buzzer, holding off Virginia Tech (8-2, 2–1) in a matchup of unbeaten Atlantic Coast Conference teams.

The Cardinals led 47-33 early in the second half before Tech closed within 72-71 on Keve Aluma’s two free throws with 6.6 seconds left. Johnson was fouled on the ensuing inbounds play and missed the second of two free throws, giving the Hokies a final chance. But, Hunter Cattoor’s long 3-point attempt bounced off the rim as time expired, allowing Louisville to escape with at least a share of first place.

PATRIOT LEAGUE: The Patriot League men’s basketball games between American and Lehigh scheduled for Saturday and Sunday have been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test within the American men’s basketball program’s Tier 1 personnel.

The Mountain Hawks will instead meet Navy on the weekend. Lehigh will host the Mids at Stabler Arena on Saturday and the Mids will return home to host the Mountain Hawks on Sunday afternoon.

The contests between the Eagles and Mountain Hawks will be rescheduled following discussions with the two schools and the league office.

