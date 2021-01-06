Four people with no obvious connection to each other received copies of a homophobic, threatening letter on Tuesday, police in Portland said.

Identical letters were addressed to three Portland residents, two who live on Brighton Avenue and one who lives on Capisic Street. In two cases, the recipients displayed a pride flag outside their homes. In the third case, the recipient is gay, but had no obvious pride-related symbols on their home, police said.

The fourth person who received a letter lives in South Portland, and both police departments are now investigating the source and are working with local postal officials to try to determine their source.

All of the letters contained an image of a rainbow pride flag with the Satanic Temple logo superimposed over it, along with a threatening message that contained a slur against gay people, Martin said. He declined to release an image of the threat or say specifically what the message was, but said the message implied action against the recipients, meaning it met the criteria for a charge of terrorizing, he said.

The image of the flag appears to have been downloaded from the Satanic Temple’s website where the flag is for sale. Police say the Satanic Temple does not appear to have been involved.

The envelopes were all hand-written in ballpoint pen, stamped and addressed to “residents,” but with no return address, Martin said. The addresses were accurately written.

Police did not release the specific addresses or the names of the recipients.

Martin said the writing on the letter appeared to have been generated in a rudimentary image program like Microsoft Paint, he said, perhaps by someone using a computer mouse to form the letters.

“It’s very amateurish, it’s very jagged, not square letters,” Martin said. “With the homophobic slur, it definitely enters into the hate crime realm. It really doesn’t change the level of the crime, but different sentencing can be possible.”

In Maine, hate crimes are pursued through civil action by the state Attorney General’s office. State attorneys can seek a judge to approve no-contact orders, and if the person subject to the order disobeys it, they can face further criminal charges.

