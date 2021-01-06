There is a simple answer for the happening in Washington, D.C., for the last few weeks, and the reason is historical. We only need go back to the 1950s and Sen. Joseph McCarthy and his famous briefcase.

McCarthy claimed to have evidence, in that briefcase, of communists in the State Department. He used the charge to ruin many lives and, of course, maintain political power. Never once did he produce any evidence to back his claim!

Shout it loud enough and long enough and some people will believe it, even if you have no evidence to prove it. Is this a set up for 2024?

Ray Dostie 

Augusta

