Miss Maybell is a contralto singer, musician, and band leader specializing in a classic Vintage Jazz, and Blues sound. She has played shows and festivals all around New England, the Mid-West and in New York City and has been tremendously well received.

Miss Maybell & The Jazz Age Artistes play a large repertoire of early Jazz and Blues from 1910s-30s and were recently featured on The NPR Show “Person, Place, Thing” With Randy Cohen. The group is composed of some of NYC’s best Jazz players.

In the trio is Charlie Judkins on piano, Brian Nalepka on bass and tuba and Miss Maybell on voice, washboard, and guitar.

If you’re enjoying the music and wonder how to support this livestream, visit: paypal.me/portcityblue. Please note which post/performance your donation should be directed to.

For more information, visit Blue on facebook.com.