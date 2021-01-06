CARMEL – Lorraine Thomas McGown, a lady of remarkable grace, died on Jan. 2, 2021 at her home on Mt. Laurel Lane in Carmel. Lorraine had a deep devotion to her family and a commitment to serving the community.

She was born on Sept. 29, 1937, a bright sunny morning in St. George, the first born of Helen and Russell Thomas. She grew up in Wiley’s Corner with two sisters and was educated at St. George. She made many lifelong friends and learned the value of hard work, the importance of family and faith, and she developed a lasting affection for the ocean. Each of these childhood lessons endured for the remainder of her life.

Lorraine graduated from St. George High School in 1955. She attended Barbizon School of Modeling in New York City, developing a sense of style that she quietly practiced in every part of her life and it easily became recognized as her signature.

Returning to Coastal Maine, Lorraine worked at Creis Hardware in Rockland where she met Allan McGown, who found the love of his life while shopping for a flashlight. They were married on August 15, 1959, beginning a 60-year adventure devoted to family, friends, and community. Lorraine made a home for her family in Carmel and kept her love of the ocean alive at the family cottage in Spruce Head. Both homes reflect Lorraine’s love of color and sense of style.

After Lorraine had children, she returned to cosmetology school. She owned Curl and Swirl beauty salon in her home where many loyal clients found comfort in Lorraine’s care.

Lorraine and Allan enjoyed supporting their children and grandchildren in school activities, building a second home in their retirement, and travelling near and far enjoying many adventures with friends. Lorraine, always at Allan’s side, was equally at home on the dance floor, paddling the Souadabscook, or playing cribbage like a champ. She loved baking bread, and her chocolate cream pie was renowned. No family event was complete without Aunt Lorraine’s chocolate pie.

The impact that Lorraine and Allan had on the lives of their children, grandchildren and their extended family was profound. They lovingly rendered support and guidance which became touchstones for her family and friends. Lorraine’s calm, reassuring demeanor was appreciated by many.

Lorraine supported St. George Alumni Association, Carmel Alumni, Red Hats, Carmel Union Congregational Church, Simpson Memorial Library, and the Sunshine Club of the Anah Temple Shrine. Each organization benefited from her willingness to help others and her love of creating. She designed displays at the church fair, floats for parades, and tablescapes for the Sunshine Club. Each was evidence of her attention to detail and beauty.

Lorraine was predeceased by her parents, Helen and Russell Thomas, and by Mark and Hester McGown; and her husband Allan.

She is survived by her son, Jeff and Janey McGown of Norridgewock, her daughter, Kristi McGown of Carmel; her grandson, Thomas McGown and Stephanie Blanchard; her granddaughter, Kathryn and Daniel Speed and their daughters Ellie and Grace, who brought a special sparkle to their great-grandparents; and Susan McGown, mother of Thomas and Kathryn. She is also survived by two sisters, Darla Harris and Sheila and Richard Hill; and Finn, her loyal companion. Lorraine will also be remembered by several special nieces and nephews.

In keeping with Lorraine’s wishes, there will be a graveside service in the spring.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at BrookingsSmith.com.

If you wish to honor Lorraine, contributions may be made in her memory to

Carmel Union Congregational Church

P.O. Box 111

Carmel ME 04419 or

Simpson Memorial Library

8 Plymouth Rd.

Carmel, ME 04419

