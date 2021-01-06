JACKSON – At home on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, Richard A. Johnson passed peacefully, at the age of 77, surrounded by his family.

Richard was born on April 12, 1943, to Arthur Johnson and Wilma (Amsden) Johnson in Belfast. He graduated in 1961 from Morse Memorial High School in Brooks. In 1964, he married Carol (Carson) Johnson. They raised two children, Gene Johnson and Tanya Williams both of Jackson. Richard lived in Waldo County all of his life and wouldn’t have had it any other way. Richard remarried in 1984 to his wife Dorothy, who he lovingly referred to as “Freddie”. She brought two daughters to the family, Holly St. Onge of Jackson and Heidi Philbrick of South China.

Richard worked for Cianbro Corp. for 20 years then worked for himself as a contractor/carpenter for 20-plus years before retiring. He was a member of the Unity Snowdusters, the Masons, and served on the Jackson Planning Board.

In retirement Richard enjoyed golfing with his friend Ken Rose. He could frequently be found at Country View Golf Club in Brooks where he sunk a hole-in-one in 2006 and again in 2016. He also enjoyed working in his sawmill and helping his family. He took great pride in helping to build and building homes for each of his four children and a few for himself.

He is survived by his younger brother, Willie Johnson and wife, Linda; son, Gene and favorite daughter-in-law, Tammy, daughter Tanya Williams, stepdaughters, Heid Philbrick, and Holly St. Onge and partner, Stewart Dickison; 10 grandchildren, Arthur Williams, Natasha Johnson and partner, Rob Barnes, Caleb Johnson, Mert Tramack and wife Samantha, Joey Danna, Audrey (Alex) Williams, Samuel St. Onge, Arika (Alphonse) Williams, Anna St. Onge, and Armeia Curtis, aunt June Johnson; several cousins, nieces and nephews, and beloved in-laws.

The family would like to thank Regina Knight-Ryder, a.k.a. Moonbeam, of Maine Health Care at Home, for taking such personal and respectful care of Richard.

A private ceremony will be held at his residence. A celebration of life will take place once we can all gather safely.

In lieu of flowers, plant a garden, feed the birds, have a big bowl of ice cream (preferably coffee), and hug your loved ones.

Guest Book