WISCASSET – Richard “Dickie” E. Mansir, 80, also of Florida, passed away on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Florida.

He was born in Richmond on Oct. 31, 1940, a son of Joseph M. and Italy (Hatch) Mansir. He graduated from Richmond High School and on Dec. 25, 1959 he married Deanna H. Bailey. Dickie was employed at Bath Iron Works for 45 years retiring as a designer.

He attended church at Living Waters Church of God in Melbourne Fla. under Pastor Ken Ellis.

In his early years he was a musician and guitarist for the band Scavengers and enjoyed collecting guitars.

He was predeceased by his wife, Deanna H. Mansir on Jan. 26, 2015; one half-brother, Edward Mansir and one half-sister, Virginia Mansir.

He is survived by two sons, Darryl Mansir and his wife Bridget of Bath and Darren Mansir of Bowdoinham, one daughter, Denise Sutter and her husband Calvin of Wiscasset; one brother, Joseph Mansir and his wife Betty of Alabama; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Burial will be held at Pine Grove Cemetery in Dresden at a later date. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com.

