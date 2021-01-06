CORINNA/PLYMOUTH – Robert “Bob” Ervin, 71, passed away Jan. 4, 2021.

Bob graduated from Corinna Union Academy, Class of 1968, and served in the U.S. Navy. Bob chose nursing as a career. He was also an electronic technician. He also enjoyed playing the electric guitar, performing in several bands.

Bob had a great love of wildlife. His deer farm consisted of three varieities of deer, including whitetail. His greatest love was for his bobcats and cougars. When Bob drove his truck or van it wasn’t unusual to see Charlie, his 230 lb. cougar, riding beside him.

Bob received Jesus Christ into his heart at a very young age. He got great pleasure from showing kindness and helping others. Bob had a special love for his dear Christian friend, Frances Seamans of Dexter, and for the love, care, and devotion of his sister, Lucretia Smith, and family.

He is survived by his son, Carey Ervin of Ft. Worth, Texas, and daughters Sabrina Ervin of Norridgewock, and Renee Ervin of Hartland; his siblings, Carol Curtis and Aloyse Larrabee, both of Dexter, Susan Newell of Clifton, Lucretia Smith of Plymouth, Brian Ervin of Levant and Michael Ervin of Waterville.

Bob was predeceased by his parents, David and Dorothy Ervin.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 11, at the Emmanuel Bible Baptist Church in Plymouth with the Rev. Bob Emrich officiating. Spring burial will be in the Nutter Cemetery, Corinna.

Those who wish may leave written condolences at http://www.CrosbyNeal.com.

