WINTHROP – Susan E. Giles-Gagne, 57, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 at home with her family at her side following a courageous 11-year battle with cancer. She is the loving wife of Richard D. Gagne with whom she shared 31 beautiful years of marriage.

Sue was born Nov. 2, 1963 in Melrose, Mass. She is the daughter of Joan S. (Balmayne) Giles of Winthrop and the late Norman D. Giles. She grew up in Boxford, Mass. before moving to Augusta. She attended Masconomet Regional High School and transferred to Kents Hill where she graduated in 1982. Sue went on to further her education at Westbrook College where she earned her LPN. She later graduated from Southern Maine Technical College where she attended and graduated from the Surgical Tech Program.

She and her husband together owned their own pre-school for several years, then Sue went on to obtain her degree in Surgical Tech where she worked at Maine Medical Center. Later, Sue joined the State of Maine and became the medical coordinator for the BMV. Sue had to leave her position due to illness but could not stop helping others. Sue later started working for Maine General Medical Center part-time as a unit secretary for several years until she was unable to work due to the pandemic and health concerns. During her time in the workforce she made many friends and was blessed with several life-long friendships. Through her illness she saw the positive things in the world, showed gratitude, shared hope, strength and love. Sue was always noticed because of her big smile and the positive energy that she radiated. She was a true inspiration and a great warrior. Some would even call her “Wonder Woman”.

Sue was an elegant woman who had a great passion for the ocean. She enjoyed boating, fishing and walking the beaches. Sue loved Disney World, it was her happy place and went several times a year. She was always silly, happy and playful. Sue enjoyed spending her summers on Nantucket growing up. She loved to share her memories of the island and loved taking her family to the island to make new memories and share the old ones. Sue and Rich always loved an adventure. They enjoyed vacationing together in St. Thomas where Susie loved to snorkel with the sea turtles. She enjoyed exercising and it helped her with pain management through the 11 years that she endured chemotherapy. She was always walking and hiking. Sue spent a lot of time at the YMCA exercising and encouraging others to take care of themselves. She will always be remembered for her kind and encouraging personality. Sue along with her husband were always willing to help anyone at anytime.

In addition to her loving husband Richard, Sue is survived by her daughter, Jessica L. Mahns and her husband Jeremy of Augusta, her son, Peter S. Gagne and his wife Iris of Eagle Lake; her brother, Steven Giles and his wife Tricia of York; her cherished granddaughters, Abigail and Evelin; her father and mother-in-law, Dana and Ruth Gagne of Dresden and Ellen and Richard Pratt of North Ft. Myers, Fla. She is also survived by her dog, “Colby”; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Susie’s visiting hours will be in the Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home One Church St., Augusta on Saturday, Jan. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Following the guidelines set forth by the State of Maine and the CDC face masks and social distancing will be required. There will be a celebration of life and spring burial in Forrest Hill Cemetery in Dresden at a date and time to be announced.

Condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Susie’s memory may be made to The Manchester, Maine YMCA and the Pals No-Kill Animal shelter in Winthrop Maine.

