ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension and the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry will offer two free webinars for producers interested in selling packaged meat and poultry direct to consumers. The session for livestock producers is Jan. 20; for poultry producers, the session is Jan 21. Both webinars are scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

According to a news release from the extension office, topics will include market options and time of sale, inspections and licensing, processing and value-added products. Speakers will include UMaine Extension livestock specialist Colt Knight; Extension professor Donna Coffin; Maine state veterinarian Dr. Jennifer Eberly; and MDACF inspection process analyst coordinator Michelle Newbegin.

Additional speakers include Barry Higgins, co-owner of Maple Lane Farms in Charleston; Kelby Young, co-owner of Olde Haven Farm in Chelsea; and Scott Greaney, co-owner of Greaney Turkey Farm in Mercer.

Registration is required. To register and to receive the link to join, visit extension.umaine.edu.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Donna Coffin at 207-564-3301 or [email protected].

