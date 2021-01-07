WATERVILLE — A person associated with the Mid-Maine Technical Center at Waterville Senior High School has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Superintendent Eric Haley.

Haley said Thursday the school nurse, Jean Cote, has been working with the Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention since learning of the positive case.

“(Cote) has been in contact with the Maine (CDC), as well as the individual who tested positive,” Haley wrote in a letter posted to the district’s website. “All close contacts to the person who tested positive, which includes three Waterville Senior High School students, have been notified.”

The individuals involved must quarantine until Jan. 19, and can return to school Jan. 20, according to Haley.

This is the sixth case of COVID-19 the district has identified since September and the second since Jan. 1.

