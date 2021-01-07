WATERVILLE — A person associated with the Mid-Maine Technical Center at Waterville Senior High School has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Superintendent Eric Haley.
Haley said Thursday the school nurse, Jean Cote, has been working with the Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention since learning of the positive case.
“(Cote) has been in contact with the Maine (CDC), as well as the individual who tested positive,” Haley wrote in a letter posted to the district’s website. “All close contacts to the person who tested positive, which includes three Waterville Senior High School students, have been notified.”
The individuals involved must quarantine until Jan. 19, and can return to school Jan. 20, according to Haley.
This is the sixth case of COVID-19 the district has identified since September and the second since Jan. 1.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Schools and Education
Readfield-area school to learn remotely Friday after a possible positive COVID-19 case
-
Local & State
Waterville invited to apply for planning grant
-
Schools and Education
Mid-Maine Technical Center in Waterville reports case of COVID-19
-
Local & State
Citing COVID-19 cases, Hallowell’s Liberal Cup closes for a week
-
Maine Crime
Central Maine Jan. 7 police log
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.